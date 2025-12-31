Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIG! Dhaka Pulls Back High Commissioner From India Amid Escalating Tensions


2025-12-31 01:10:26
Bangladesh's interim government has recalled its High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, to Dhaka for consultations, signalling a sharp downturn in bilateral ties. The move follows rising tensions over reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and growing diplomatic unease with New Delhi.

