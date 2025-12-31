Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jaishankar To Visit Dhaka For Khaleda Zia's Funeral Amid Bangladesh Violence


2025-12-31 01:10:26
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Dhaka on December 31 to represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. The visit comes amid political unrest and rising anti-India narratives in Bangladesh, making it diplomatically significant.

