Verkhovna Rada Passes 195 Laws, 368 Resolutions In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Secretariat, Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the year, the parliament carried out its legislative work in line with defined state priorities, particularly in the areas of security and defense, European integration, and international cooperation.

To conduct plenary activities, the Verkhovna Rada convened 84 times. MPs considered 571 items on the agenda.

As a result, 195 laws and 368 resolutions were adopted, 171 of which concerned legislative procedure.

In the area of security and defense, 36 laws were passed, underscoring the priority given to supporting the security sector amid current challenges.

In the field of European integration, 12 laws were adopted aimed at bringing Ukrainian legislation closer to European Union standards.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada carried out 23 ratifications and one denunciation of international treaties.

Parliamentary committees ensured the preparation of draft laws for consideration in the session hall.

Specifically, committees held 632 meetings, reviewed 4,148 items, issued 895 conclusions as lead committees, and provided 1,930 conclusions to lead committees.

Furthermore, to discuss socially important topics and conduct expert analysis, ten hearings were organized within the committees.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook