US Envoy To NATO Casts Doubt On Kremlin Claim That Ukraine Attacked Putin's Residence

"There were reports from the Russian side that this alleged attack at one of the presidential palaces by drone or drones. It's unclear whether it actually happened," Whitaker said.

He recalled that Ukraine is constantly subjected to massive Russian attacks: "Ukraine is receiving drones and missiles every single night into their capital city, and all they can do is fight back."

Against the backdrop of peace talks, Whitaker considers provocative actions by Kyiv unlikely.

"It seems to me a little indelicate to be this close at a peace deal, Ukraine really wanting to get a peace deal done, and then to do something that would be viewed as reckless or not helpful," he said.

The diplomat stressed that final conclusions should be based on intelligence from the United States and its allies.

"For me, the most important thing is what the United States and our allies' intelligence services say about whether or not this attack actually happened," Whitaker said.

Commenting on prospects for ending the war, Whitaker said there is a desire to do so on both sides, but the key issue remains the terms.

"We have become increasingly aware of the differences between the two sides," he said, adding: "We're hearing 90-95% of the way there on negotiations of a peace deal. That's fantastic."

According to the envoy, it is President Trump who is capable of resolving the issue.

"The only person who can bring both sides to the table and, most importantly, keep both sides at the table is President Trump," Whitaker said.

He stressed that the United States will continue to make efforts to reach agreements.

"We are going to push through and see if there's a peace deal to be had," he said. "But as the president said over the weekend, it either is going to get done as part of this process we're in the middle of right now, or it's going to go on much longer."

At the same time, the diplomat expressed hope that a peace agreement could be reached in the new year. He also outlined the main contentious issues in the negotiations, including security guarantees and territorial matters.

Whitaker said that security guarantees – both from the Coalition of the Willing and from the United States – had already been largely worked out, with specific details.

At the same time, he noted that territorial issues remain the most difficult. "There are the territory questions, and where you draw the line of contact, how much both sides need to pull back from that line of contact, who polices violations of the line of contact. That's where it gets very complicated, very detail-oriented."

The envoy stressed that Washington is actively engaged in the process.

"We're very engaged in that discussion and making sure that it can be an enforceable peace deal because, ultimately, if we have a peace deal that only lasts for days, that's no peace deal at all," Whitaker said.