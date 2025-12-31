Chubarov: Every Crimean Tatar Abroad Is Crimean Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Refat Chubarov, head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Ukrinform reports.

"What do we need to strengthen in 2026? We need to amplify our voices in the countries where Crimean Tatars live after being forced to leave Crimea following the occupation. We will have to make very significant efforts in those countries where Crimean Tatars now reside, in the European Union, Canada, and the United States. Every Crimean Tatar abroad is an ambassador of Crimea," the politician said.

According to him, in 2025 the Mejlis focused its efforts on the de-occupation of Crimea, shaping a vision of its postwar status, and ensuring the rights of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people within the Ukrainian state. In 2026, Chubarov said, it is necessary to establish communication between the Mejlis and Crimean Tatar civic organizations.

"For the voice of the indigenous people to be heard, coordination and interaction among Crimean Tatars and among their communities are essential. Constant communication with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people is a prerequisite for our effectiveness," Chubarov said.

He advised those who have ended up in different countries to unite in civic organizations and take action.

"Wherever you live, come together. Rely on those who want to, can, and will engage in civic activity aimed at meeting people's needs. And let these people contact us, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people. In 2026, we will definitely strengthen these ties, which will contribute to our coordination," Chubarov said.

At the same time, the politician clarified that he was referring to civic organizations established by citizens of Ukraine, not the historical diaspora.

"Know that wherever Crimean Tatars go, they are going home. And therefore, 2026 is our road home. And we will definitely reach it," he said.

Earlier, Chubarov stated that Ukraine's indigenous peoples under Russian occupation face the threat of destruction.

