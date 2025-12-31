Over 20 Militants Eliminated As Security Forces Repel Infiltration Attempt In Kurram

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Security forces thwarted a major infiltration attempt along the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram district, eliminating more than 20 militants during a late-night engagement, sources said.

According to sources, a group of 40 to 45 militants attempted to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan near the Torgar Post. Troops detected the movement in time and responded swiftly, leading to a fierce exchange of fire.

More than 20 militants were eliminated, while several others sustained injuries and were forced to retreat. Security forces took custody of the bodies as a clearance operation continuess in the area to eliminate any remaining threat.

Sources said the timely and vigilant action by security personnel successfully neutralized a major security risk. Border security remains on high alert to prevent further infiltration attempts.