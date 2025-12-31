Over 20 Militants Eliminated As Security Forces Repel Infiltration Attempt In Kurram
Security forces thwarted a major infiltration attempt along the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram district, eliminating more than 20 militants during a late-night engagement, sources said.
According to sources, a group of 40 to 45 militants attempted to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan near the Torgar Post. Troops detected the movement in time and responded swiftly, leading to a fierce exchange of fire.Also Read: Journalism 'Lost' in Balochistan as Press Freedoms Shrink, New Freedom Network Report Warns
More than 20 militants were eliminated, while several others sustained injuries and were forced to retreat. Security forces took custody of the bodies as a clearance operation continuess in the area to eliminate any remaining threat.
Sources said the timely and vigilant action by security personnel successfully neutralized a major security risk. Border security remains on high alert to prevent further infiltration attempts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment