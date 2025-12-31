403
The Embassy Of Slovakia Hosted A Vibrant And Soulful Slovak Cultural Day In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: The Embassy of Slovakia hosted a vibrant and soulful Slovak Cultural Day in India, featuring an enchanting musical concert 'Under the Banyan Tree' that beautifully blended Slovak and Indian musical traditions. The evening brought together distinguished diplomats, cultural leaders, and music enthusiasts for a celebration of harmony and international friendship.
The highlight of the event was the captivating performance by the celebrated Slovak Pressburger Duo - Robert Pueker and Peter Ninaj, whose musical artistry showcased the rich cultural heritage of Slovakia. They were joined by renowned Indian musicians Shubhendra Rao and Saskia Rao, creating a powerful synergy of Indo-Slovak musical excellence.
H.E. Robert Maxian, Ambassador of Slovakia to India, expressed his delight at the cultural convergence and said that events like these deepen the understanding between the two nations and enhance people-to-people connections. He emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties.
The Chief Guest, Mrs. Pooja Kapur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Director of the Northern Europe Division, praised the initiative and highlighted the long-standing goodwill and growing partnership between India and Slovakia. She appreciated the Embassy's efforts in showcasing Slovak culture in India.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Special Invitee and Chair of the Indo Slovakia Film and Cultural Forum, interacted with the media and shared his thoughts: "Music and culture unite nations in ways that transcend language. It is an honour to be part of this wonderful celebration that brings India and Slovakia closer through artistic expression. ICMEI and Marwah Studios will continue to promote such meaningful collaborations."
The event concluded with applause, warm exchanges, and a reaffirmed commitment to deepening Indo-Slovak cultural relations through music, arts, and creative initiatives.
