NCSA, GCC Centre Discuss Cybersecurity Cooperation


Doha, Qatar: President of the National Cyber Security Agency, H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, received Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Emergency Management Center, H E Brig. Gen. Dr. Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Marri, during an official meeting aimed at strengthening joint cooperation.

During the meeting, avenues for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the fields of cybersecurity and crisis and emergency management were discussed, contributing to enhanced institutional readiness and supporting integration among relevant entities at both the national and GCC levels.

This meeting comes as part of the National Cyber Security Agency's commitment to strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise with specialised GCC entities, thereby contributing to the development of joint working mechanisms and raising the level of preparedness in dealing with crises and emergencies.

