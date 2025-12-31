'Cultural And Artistic Transformations: Beyond The Oil Drop' Exhibition Opens At Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The "Cultural and Artistic Transformations: Beyond the Oil Drop" exhibition was recently inaugurated by Director General of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti at Katara.

The exhibition, which is being held in collaboration with the Qatar Society of Engineers, was attended by the Director of the Qatar Society of Engineers, Amna Al-Naama, and a number of those interested in cultural and artistic affairs.

The exhibition, located in Building 46, offers a profound artistic and humanistic exploration of the transformation society has undergone since the discovery of oil and the emergence of modernity.

The exhibition features 21 artists who have presented works ranging from 36 paintings and 35 photographs to postage stamps and creative pieces executed on oil barrels, symbolically linking art to the resource that marked a major turning point in the region's history.

The exhibition also includes artefacts documenting this historical period, including scenes related to the beginnings of oil discovery and extraction, and the accompanying social and economic transformations.

An interactive program for children accompanies the exhibition, offering art workshops on engineers' helmets (safety helmets), an initiative designed to simplify engineering concepts and connect them with artistic creativity and awareness of industrial history. The exhibition runs until December 30, 2026, providing a comprehensive educational and artistic experience.

Also on the same day, Professor Al-Sulaiti inaugurated the "Legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022" exhibition, a collaboration between Katara and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, in the presence of Senior Consultant and Director of Post-World Cup Legacy Khalid Al-Sayed.

The "Legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022" exhibition provides a comprehensive documentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 experience, considered a pivotal moment in the history of Qatar and the region. The exhibition showcases various aspects of the World Cup's organization through visual and interactive content.

It features models of the tournament's stadiums and sections dedicated to documenting the social initiatives launched during the preparation and organisation phases.

The exhibition also includes screens displaying interviews and scenes from the tournament, reflecting the human, organisational, and cultural dimensions of the event and emphasising that the World Cup was not merely a sporting event, but a comprehensive cultural experience. The exhibition runs until December 30, 2026, and aims to attract visitors and tourists, introducing them to the story of the World Cup from its inception to its culmination.

The opening of these two exhibitions underscores Katara's pioneering cultural role in preserving national memory and documenting pivotal moments in contemporary history, through an intellectual and aesthetic reading of major events, transforming them into spaces for reflection, learning, and dialogue.