Isha Koppikar Shares How 2025 Deepened Her Love For Cinema

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar reflected on her journey through 2025 and shared how her passion for cinema has only grown stronger over the year.

She revealed that storytelling has always felt like home to her, and this year, that connection deepened as she immersed herself in projects that fuelled her love for the craft. On Wednesday, Isha posted a heartfelt video and captioned it as,“2025 rocked with all the right moments-now owning 31st with faith for an amazing 2026. Universe got us! #2026 #newyearfaith #vibehigh #faithwins.”

In the video, the 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi' actress said,“This year taught me once again, consistency beats everything. Moments with my little ones reminded me what truly matters. My love for cinema only grew deeper because storytelling feels like home. Every set, every frame pushed me to move hearts and inspire minds.”

“New places, new energies kept me evolving, exploring, becoming. And everywhere I went, I felt a deeper pride for our culture, our roots, and our rising Bharat. To my friends and family, thank you for the warmth, the love that kept me steady. I am stepping into a new year with gratitude in my heart, fire in my spirit. I am Bappa's blessings, guiding every step.”

The video shows the actress working out in the gym and enjoying precious moments with her daughters.

Woek-wise, Isha Koppikar has worked across Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil cinema. She began her acting journey with the Tamil film "Kaadhal Kavithai" and is well known for her roles in Hindi films such as "Krishna Cottage," "Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat," "Kyaa Kool Hai Hum," and "Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love."

On the personal front, Isha and her former husband, hotelier Timmy Narang, welcomed their daughter, Rianna, in July 2014. The couple had tied the knot on November 29, 2009, after reportedly being introduced by their mutual friend, actress Preity Zinta.