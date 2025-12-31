MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 30, 2025 2:42 am - HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok offers customers the HONGQI H6 and HS7 - Cars of the Year in Russia 2025

Two HONGQI models, showcased at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok, have won the annual national Car of the Year Award in Russia. The full-size seven-seat flagship HONGQI HS7 crossover took the lead in the special New Model of the Year category. The premium HONGQI H6 liftback won the Grand Tourer class.

The annual national Car of the Year Award in Russia is one of the largest automotive events in the country. Over a million Russian drivers participate in the public vote annually, choosing the best car on the award's official website.

The flagship 7-seat HONGQI HS7 large crossover won the 25th Anniversary Season's New Product of the Year award. The vehicle is equipped with an all-wheel drive system, a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a classic 8-speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle's maximum power output is 245 hp with 380 Nm of torque. The HONGQI HS7 features sophisticated interior ergonomics, premium trim materials and a modern suite of intelligent driver assistance systems. Its safety meets the highest C-NCAP standards. Its impressive dynamic performance ensures comfort and confidence in any road conditions. The HONGQI HS7's exterior is distinguished by its clean lines, prominent grille and impressive dimensions. HONGQI HS7 is available to HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok customers in two trim levels Deluxe and Executive.

The HONGQI H6 has become a leader in the Grand Tourer class. This business-class liftback combines sporty style, excellent handling, premium comfort and technology. The HONGQI H6 in the Dynamic trim is available at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok. The model is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with electrohydraulic control. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes just 7 seconds. The HONGQI H6's drag coefficient is 0.27, one of the best in its class.

The HONGQI H6 sedan has found fans among a young audience who appreciate dynamic driving and a stylish appearance. The streamlined profile with a pronounced coupe-like roofline gives the car a sporty and bold look. The HONGQI H6's interior is focused on the driver. Digital displays and a multimedia system with support for modern services are included.

"HONGQI's double victory in the 2025 Car of the Year award in Russia demonstrates the high interest of Russians in the premium brand. The brand has demonstrated a steady increase in new car sales thanks to its growing popularity with car owners. HONGQI's philosophy is based on the principles of elegance and attention to detail, which is embodied in the brand's modern vehicles, including the HONGQI H6 and HS7. We invite customers to experience the benefits of the award winners at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok", - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South Division, said.