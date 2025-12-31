Kingdom Expects Rain And Falling Temperatures As Cold Front Approaches

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) - The Kingdom is expected to see a significant shift in weather patterns starting Thursday as a cold, moisture-heavy air mass moves in from a low-pressure system centered over Cyprus.While Wednesday will offer a slight, temporary rise in temperatures, meteorologists indicate this is merely a prelude to a more unsettled period.According to the latest report from Petra, the incoming front will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures across the Kingdom on Thursday morning.Rain is expected to begin in the northern regions before gradually spreading to the central and eastern parts of the country by the afternoon.The Department of Meteorology has cautioned that rainfall may be heavy at times, particularly in the North, the Jordan Valley, and the Dead Sea area, with a possibility of localized thunderstorms.Southwesterly winds are forecasted to reach speeds of up to 60 km/h, which may stir up dust in the desert regions and reduce visibility for travelers.Authorities have issued several advisories for the end of the week, warning of potential flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the northern and central governorates. Drivers are also urged to be careful on mountain roads due to expected fog and low cloud cover.By Friday, the intensity of the system is predicted to decrease, leaving only scattered showers in western areas before the weather begins to stabilize on Saturday.Temperatures in Amman today are expected to fluctuate between a high of 14 C and a low of 8 C. Meanwhile, the northern highlands and Shara mountains will remain significantly colder, with lows dipping to 4 C and 2 C, respectively.Aqaba and the Dead Sea will maintain milder conditions, with highs reaching 24 C.