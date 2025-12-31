Horovlu Hosts First New Year School Event After Years Of Displacement

MENAFN - AzerNews) A festive event marking 31 December – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year was held at the Horovlu village complete secondary school. Organised in the native homeland after many years, the celebration became a vivid symbol of Horovlu's revival and reflected the joy of local residents, especially young schoolchildren.

According to Azernews, citing Azertag, the event was attended by the school's teachers and pupils, family members of martyrs and parents. The programme began with a moment of silence in honour of the martyrs, followed by the performance of the State Anthem.

Speakers congratulated pupils and parents on the occasion, highlighting the rapid revival of Horovlu and noting that the resumption of education had brought new life back to the village. It was emphasised that such events play an important role in fostering a sense of patriotism among children and in sharing the joy of returning to their homeland.

The arrival of the New Year held special significance for Horovlu's youngest residents, as it was one of the first New Year celebrations held in the village after many years, now free and undergoing reconstruction.

As part of the festive programme, pupils recited New Year-themed poems, staged short performances and presented dance and musical numbers. The appearance of Father Frost and the Snow Maiden further delighted the children, bringing smiles to their faces. The celebration organised for the young residents of the rebuilt Horovlu was warm, joyful and memorable.