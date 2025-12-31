From Kashmir To World, 2025 Was A Year Of Disruption

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Dear 2025,

ADVERTISEMENT

You were not gentle. You did not try to be. You tore away illusions, in boardrooms and bedrooms, in politics and personal lives.

You arrived with disruption and an unflinching eye for truth.

Comfort had no place here. You revealed relationships built on convenience rather than trust. You tested institutions that claimed strength but operated on habit. You showed the limits of power.

I say this without bitterness. And without illusion.

Globally, you were a year of friction. Trade wars became tools, rather than background noise. Supply chains were redesigned out of fear. Ambition stayed loud, while caution grew. Leaders spoke of diversification while holding on to concentration. Strength became a slogan, while the systems that create it remained vulnerable.

Politics moved dangerously close to the edge. Conflicts multiplied, diplomacy weakened, and the language of force grew sharper. Discussions of a third world war moved from abstract speculation to serious policy debate, a warning no leader should ignore.

These shifts were felt early in the valley. Borders hardened, supply chains fractured, rhetoric accelerated, and responsibility lagged.

ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT

Volatility remained lived experience here.

Climate change stopped asking politely. Floods, fires, heatwaves, and food shortages were stark signs that the planet holds us accountable. We failed parts of that audit.

Technology raced ahead. AI dominance became a global contest, faster and louder than our capacity to reflect. Ethics were spoken, guardrails neglected.

The gap between intelligence and wisdom widened, and the cost is real.

But 2025 was not only about collapse. Women moved closer to leadership, young people demanded better systems, and Gen Z questioned inherited loyalty. Courage appeared in these shifts.

As an entrepreneur, your lessons were sharp: failure is essentially about structure.

Weak systems break, strong ones adapt. Partnerships matter more than valuation, while impact scores over optics.

You reminded me that strategy without execution is theater, capital without character is dangerous, and misaligned partnerships eventually fracture.

Painful lessons, yes, but necessary.

So thank you, 2025. Thank you for honesty, for reminding me that I am the only constant I fully control.