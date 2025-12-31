Road Deaths Drop Nearly 30% In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Road accident fatalities in the Kashmir Valley have declined by nearly 30 percent this year, with 202 deaths reported so far compared to 279 fatalities recorded last year, according to official data.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Paul Singh, shared the figures and attributed the decline to intensified enforcement, improved inter departmental coordination, and increased public awareness.

“Our deployment is primarily focused on traffic management. Any violator found committing a traffic offence is booked strictly under the provisions of law,” Singh said.

He said the same mission would continue in the coming year with sustained focus and commitment. Singh noted that public cooperation had played a significant role in reducing accidents, stating that people in the Valley are largely educated and responsive to traffic regulations.

“With just two days left in the year, we hope citizens will continue to follow traffic rules and regulations in the future as well,” he said.

The SSP said efforts would be further intensified to bring down the death toll from road accidents.“Our vision and mission are clear. We want to minimise accidents and save precious lives,” he added.

Singh said the Traffic Police would strengthen outreach and awareness programmes in schools, colleges, sumo stands, and other public spaces to further sensitise people about road safety.