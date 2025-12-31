Did China Mediate India-Pakistan Standoff? After Trump, Pak's Largest Arms Supplier Raises Eyebrows With Its Claim

MENAFN - Live Mint) China made a surprising claim on Tuesday with respect to the India-Pakistan standoff, saying it played a mediating role to ease tensions between the two countries following military clashes earlier this year.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that the Xi Jinping-led government had played a mediating role in several global conflicts while addressing the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on 30 December.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry shared a statement on X: "To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," ANI reported.

Wang Yi's remarks come after US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed Washington prevented a potential war between India and Pakistan. The Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April, which took 26 innocent lives, triggered a series of intense military confrontations in May.

In response, India had launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Although India has consistently dismissed claims of any third-party mediation, Trump repeatedly claimed that he played an integral role in mediation efforts.

Meanwhile, India maintained that the four-day confrontation was resolved through direct military-to-military communication. New Delhi insists that its strategic and precision strikes struck nine terrorist bases in Pakistan, following which Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and both sides agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea with effect from 10 May.

Given China's close defence ties with Pakistan, its recent claim has renewed focus on the role it may have played in stopping cross-border shelling.

A report published by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission in November accused China - Pakistan's largest arms supplier - of orchestrating a disinformation campaign in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

China had expressed regret over India's strikes and called for restraint on the first day of Operation Sindoor. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on 7 May had said,“China finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation.”