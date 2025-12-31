Angel Chakma's Death: Cong Leader Slams PM's Silence, Seeks Justice

Congress raises law and order concerns

Congress leader Shama Mohamed has raised concerns over the law and order situation following the death of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura in Dehradun. Referring to a video circulating online, she alleged rising threats against minorities and questioned the Prime Minister's silence, urging the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. Speaking to ANI, Mohamed said, "Such an incident can happen with anyone. I have seen a video today, in which a group of Hindu men said they would kill all Muslims in the country. They are warning the Muslims and why is our Prime Minister silent? The Supreme Court should take suo motto cognisance... There is a complete breakdown of law and order..."

Protests in Agartala demand justice

Meanwhile, People in Agartala organised a candle march to seek justice for Anjel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar in Tripura, who was attacked in Uttarakhand's Dehradun in December and later died in hospital during treatment. A large number of people participated in the march, urging the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the incident. Protesters demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Samir Chakma, chairman of the Chakma Committee, said that thousands had gathered to demand justice for Anjel Chakma. He stated that the march was organised to condemn the brutal killing and to press for stringent punishment for the perpetrators. "Today we have gathered here in a crowd of nearly thousands, and everyone who has come is here to demand justice for Anjel Chakma. Today we are holding a candle march here. First of all, we demand that those responsible for the brutal killing of Anjel Chakma must face the strictest possible action and be punished. We will demand that punishment--meaning the death penalty--be given to those people," Samir Chakma, chairman of the Chakma committee, told ANI.

Brutal attack sparks outrage

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. The brutal killing of Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun has sparked widespread outrage across the political fraternity, with leaders condemning the incident and demanding swift justice.

Police action and investigation

Five of the accused have already been arrested, including two minors sent to a juvenile reform home, while the sixth accused, a Nepalese national, remains at large with a reward of Rs 25,000 announced for his capture. The Uttarakhand government has assured that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the perpetrators face the harshest possible punishment and to ensure the safety of northeast students across the country.

SSP Singh mentioned that a preliminary investigation was conducted, during which additional sections were added to the case, including sections related to attempted murder. "Along with that, a supplementary report was taken, in which the sections were increased. Sections of the attempt to murder (109) were added, on the basis of statements. In the meantime, a separate team was formed, and five people were arrested. The sixth accused was of Nepali origin. He left the place the next day after the incident. For this, a dedicated team has been set up. According to the information so far, the accused may be hiding in nearby bordering areas," he said.

