Year Ender 2025: Dhurandhar To Mahavatar Narsimha 5 UNBREAKABLE Box Office Records Set In 2025

Year Ender 2025: The past year, many big records have been set in the entertainment industry. Let's tell you about 5 of the biggest records that might be tough to break in 2026 from Dhurandhar to Mahavatar Narasimha

China's animated film 'Ne Zha 2' became 2025's top-grossing movie, earning $2.15 billion worldwide. It's now the 5th highest-grossing film of all time.

Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' set a record by earning in double digits for 25 straight days. It became the highest-grossing Bollywood film and a career-best for its cast.

2025's most profitable film is 'Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate'. Made for just ₹50 lakh, this Gujarati movie earned ₹95.41 crore, a profit of nearly 18982%.

2025 gave us 'Mahavatar Narsimha,' the highest-grossing Indian animated film. It earned ₹250.29 crore, beating 'The Lion King,' with a profit of over 1568%.

Sara Arjun, daughter of actor Raj Arjun, made history with her debut. Her first film, 'Dhurandhar,' became Bollywood's highest-grossing movie ever, earning ₹741.5 crore.