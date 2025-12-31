Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog, Air Quality Plummets To 'Severe' Category

Dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, severely reducing visibility and disrupting normal movement across key stretches. Visuals from Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, Noida's Botanical Garden Metro Station, and Delhi's Akshardham area showed thick layers of fog blanketing roads and residential areas, with vehicles moving at a slow pace as visibility dropped sharply. Similar conditions were observed across several areas of Noida, where dense fog continued to affect early-morning commuters.

Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Category

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 384 at 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor to severe' category. Several air quality monitoring stations across the city reported alarming AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 452, while ITO stood at 426, RK Puram at 411, and Chandni Chowk at 419, all falling under the 'severe' category.

Dwarka Sector 8 also recorded a high AQI of 414. Other areas witnessed slightly lower but still hazardous air quality levels. IGI Airport (Terminal 3) recorded an AQI of 334, while Najafgarh stood at 331 and Aya Nagar at 321, all categorised as 'very poor'.

Flight Operations Disrupted

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, leading to delays and cancellations, airport authorities said on Wednesday. In an advisory, Delhi Airport stated that ground teams are deployed on-site and are actively assisting passengers to ensure smoother movement amid low visibility conditions.

Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. "Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. We regret the inconvenience caused," the advisory said.

Rail Services Affected

Meanwhile, rail services were also affected, with several trains delayed due to poor visibility. Passengers were seen waiting at railway stations in the national capital as train movement remained slow amid foggy conditions. (ANI)

