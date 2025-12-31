UPSC Preparation: Practice These 5 Tricky Questions To Ace Your Interview
UPSC Interview Tricky Questions: The tricky questions asked in the UPSC interview test not just the knowledge of an IAS candidate, but also their way of thinking. Here are 5 such tricky questions and their answers.
Answer: Money. This question is considered the most profound. Money is a system created by humans, but that same money changes a person's nature, priorities, and morals.
Answer: A book. Books are a treasure trove of knowledge, but they can't speak for themselves. This question tests the candidate's perspective on education and learning.
Answer: Silence. A classic tricky question. Silence lasts only until someone speaks. The moment words are spoken, silence breaks. It tests the candidate's understanding of language.
Answer: A thought. This question tests the candidate's mental maturity. Thoughts are always running, but they have no voice and no shape.
Answer: Sunlight / Energy. This question tests conceptual understanding. Sunlight is an energy source from a burning-like process, but it leaves no physical ash behind.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment