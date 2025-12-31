How Did A Saudi Airstrike Push The UAE To Withdraw And Expose Gulf Rivalries In Yemen?

The withdrawal of Emirati forces from Yemen after a Saudi-led coalition airstrike has highlighted growing tensions between two of the Gulf's most powerful states. While the move may ease immediate confrontation, it underscores long-running distrust between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over security, oil policy, and regional influence.

The strike on Mukalla, a southern Yemeni port, prompted calls for all UAE forces to leave Yemen. Riyadh declared its national security a red line, while the UAE said it was surprised by the attack and announced the pullout of its remaining troops for safety reasons.

The crisis was triggered by the advance of UAE-backed separatists through southern Yemen in December. Their gains brought the Southern Transitional Council (STC) close to Saudi Arabia's border, a region of cultural significance to many Saudis. The STC now controls large areas in Hadramout province, complicating the coalition's fight against the Iran-aligned Houthis who hold Sanaa and much of the northwest.

Analysts note that the escalation reflects years of divisions between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, ranging from oil quotas to geopolitical competition. Neil Quilliam of Chatham House said friction between the two states“appears to be at its most intense for years.”

A Gulf source familiar with Saudi thinking linked the escalation to a misperception following talks in Washington in November between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump. The UAE reportedly believed Riyadh had sought sanctions not only against Sudan's Rapid Support Forces but also directly against Abu Dhabi for alleged backing of the group. The UAE denies supporting either side in Sudan's civil war.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have said they remain in talks with Yemeni groups to stabilize the situation. Yet coalition airstrikes have continued in Hadramout, and the STC has rejected calls to withdraw from seized areas, insisting it will secure Hadramout and Mahra province.

The dispute comes ahead of a virtual OPEC+ meeting, raising concerns that disagreements could affect oil output decisions. Any prolonged rift between the two financially powerful Gulf states could undermine the region's image as a stable hub in a turbulent Middle East.

UAE officials have emphasized dialogue. Anwar Gargash, advisor to the UAE president, posted on X that political solutions preserving alliances are essential at this“critical stage.” Emirati academic Abdulkhaleq Abdullah acknowledged differences over Yemen but said allies often clash before mending ties.

The Gulf has faced instability before, notably the 2017 boycott of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others.