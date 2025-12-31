From Lucknow To Goa, Jaipur & Kashmir: January 1, 2026 Airfare List
Flight Fares New Year 2026:A new year, a new place, and new memories... this is every travel lover's dream. Today is December 31st, and 2026 starts tomorrow. Check out the flight fares from Lucknow to 5 popular tourist destinations on January 1.
For New Year's, enjoy forts and food in Jaipur. The cheapest non-stop IndiGo flight from Lucknow is about ₹5,895, taking 1h 40m. Air India Express is cheaper but has a stop.
Want peace and cool air? Head to Dehradun. On Jan 1, an IndiGo non-stop flight from Lucknow takes just 1h 10m. The best part? The fare is only ₹3,982. A steal for a New Year's trip!
New Year's in Kashmir is a dream. Air India Express flights from Lucknow start at ₹6,994 (via Delhi). IndiGo is pricier at ₹8,964. Don't miss this deal for a snowy start to the year!
Can't have a New Year's party without Goa! On Jan 1, flights from Lucknow start at ₹9,095. Options from Air India and Air India Express are available, all with one stop. Worth it for the beaches!
For a peaceful New Year, fly to Dharamshala from Lucknow on Jan 1, 2026. IndiGo via Delhi is ~₹8,651. Great for tranquility. Disclaimer: Fares are subject to change.
