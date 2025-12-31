Nick Jonas Grooves To Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood Hit Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Internet Can't Keep Calm

Nick Jonas once again proved why he remains a fan favourite on the internet, this time by tapping into Bollywood vibes. Ahead of an upcoming Jonas Brothers concert, the singer shared a fun backstage video where he was seen dancing to the popular Hindi song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The unexpected crossover instantly caught attention online and left fans smiling.

Nick's Bollywood Groove Goes Viral

In the video posted on social media, Nick Jonas can be seen enjoying the upbeat track alongside his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. While Nick and Kevin matched the rhythm and moved enthusiastically to the song, Joe chose a more relaxed approach, casually eating a banana and watching the fun unfold. Their backup dancers also joined in, turning the moment into a cheerful, behind-the-scenes dance party.

Adding to the charm, Nick captioned the clip with a playful note about introducing his brothers to his favourite Hindi hype songs. The caption struck a chord with fans and highlighted his growing love for Indian music. Priyanka Chopra, Nick's wife and a global star herself, liked the post and later reshared it on her Instagram Stories, making the moment even more special for followers.

Fans Celebrate the Desi Connection

The video quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section with praise and humour. Many fans appreciated Nick's effortless embrace of Indian pop culture, calling the moment“iconic” and“pure joy.” Some even jokingly suggested he deserved an Aadhaar card for his Bollywood enthusiasm.

Others loved how naturally Nick blends cultures, often crediting his connection to India through Priyanka. Comments praised him for celebrating Indian music on an international stage and hoped his brothers would continue learning more desi tracks.

With one lighthearted video, Nick Jonas once again showed how music can cross borders, languages, and cultures, earning him even more love from fans across the globe.