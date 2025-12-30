Dubai Inspects Fireworks Sites, Safety Plans Ahead Of New Year 2026 Celebrations

Dubai's Event Security Committee has completed field inspections of fireworks sites and on ground safety preparations ahead of the New Year 2026 celebrations, authorities said.

Authorities reviewed operational and logistical plans at multiple sites, including Dubai Festival City, Dubai Frame, Al Seef, JBR and Ain Dubai. These plans cover crowd management, traffic flow, emergency response and public safety arrangements.

The inspections were led by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander in Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairperson of the Event Security Committee, who reviewed readiness measures at several major celebration locations expected to host large crowds.

During the tour, Al Mazrouei instructed all teams to adhere to the highest safety and security standards to ensure a smooth and secure experience for residents and visitors during the festivities.

The inspection was attended by senior officials and committee members representing government, semi government and private sector entities involved in New Year operations.

Al Mazrouei said New Year celebrations are among Dubai's largest annual events, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees on site and millions of viewers globally. He stressed the need for close coordination among all partners to maintain Dubai's reputation for hosting major international events safely and efficiently.

He also commended the work of the Event Security Committee, which brings together 55 government, semi government and private sector entities tasked with safeguarding the public and supporting community wellbeing throughout the celebrations.

Officials said inspections and coordination efforts will continue up to New Year's Eve to ensure full readiness across all celebration sites.

