UAE: What New Decree Law On National Educational Curriculum Means For Families

Families in the UAE are likely to notice, a quieter but more meaningful shift inside classrooms-one that brings greater consistency in values, national identity and character development across everyday learning, educators in the UAE have highlighted.

The UAE's newly issued federal decree law on the National Educational Curriculum establishes for the first time a comprehensive legal framework governing the design, approval, implementation and review of the national curriculum.

At the heart of the reform is the National Education Charter, which will act as the country's“supreme reference document”, defining national education objectives, graduate attributes, values, identity and competencies. For families navigating different school systems across the UAE, this framework is intended to bring coherence - without disrupting academic pathways.

It applies to all public and private schools from kindergarten to Grade 12, including private institutions that follow international curricula but teach approved compulsory subjects.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said the changes would be felt most clearly in how learning connects to students' personal growth, not just exam results. She explained that as further guidance on the Charter is rolled out, families can expect clearer learning outcomes that balance academic achievement with character development.

“Parents and students will notice greater consistency in how values, national identity, and character development are reflected across everyday learning. These elements are expected to be integrated within existing subjects and teaching approaches, with clearer learning outcomes that support both academic progress and personal development, as further guidance on the Charter is rolled out.

For schools offering international curricula, the intent is alignment rather than disruption. Many international programmes already support similar competencies. That said, the practical implications, particularly around curriculum time and how integration is defined, will become clearer as the Charter and implementation guidance are fully shared. Schools will work carefully to ensure compulsory requirements are met while preserving the integrity of existing academic pathways.

Schools are continuing to focus on structured professional development and clear guidance to support teachers in delivering requirements consistently. As details of the Charter and expectations around integration are clarified, implementation will be phased and aligned with regulatory timelines, with a strong emphasis on quality, balance, and continuity for students.”

For many school leaders, the law formalises practices that have long been evolving behind the scenes.

In Ajman, Woodlem Park School principal Shyni Davison said discussions around the national curriculum framework had been ongoing well before the official announcement, particularly within school leadership forums.

She noted that schools following international boards such as CBSE have already been preparing for phased implementation - especially in early years-while ensuring that changes do not overwhelm young learners or families.

“The recently announced law governing the National School Curriculum in the UAE has been under discussion for some time across all our schools, including our principal forums conducted under Woodlem Education. As a school following the CBSE curriculum, we have always remained prepared to adapt and respond proactively to the priorities emphasised by the UAE government and the Ministry of Education (MOE) recognising that these directives shape the educational landscape in which we operate.

The MOE has clearly outlined the phased implementation-introduction, inception, continuation, and full compliance-particularly for the early years, with structured curricula, planning frameworks, and weekly schedules provided. While extending school hours is not an ideal solution for kindergarten, our school has effectively integrated these subjects within existing school hours. The leadership and teaching teams are fully prepared to implement the revised framework from April 26 for our school.”

School leaders reiterated that for parents, the reassurance lies in the promise of continuity. The law does not replace international curricula, but instead seeks to align them with national priorities, ensuring that no matter which school a child attends, core values and competencies remain consistent.

Education leaders also emphasised that the phased rollout, combined with teacher training and regulatory guidance, is designed to avoid sudden disruption-a key concern for families with children at critical academic stages.

“For Grades 1 to 12, Arabic, Islamic Studies, and Moral Social, and Cultural Studies have long been embedded in our curriculum. The new law provides technical clarity, enabling schools to align precisely with MOE expectations, which we continue to do in full compliance.

Parents have been notified about these changes and we are working towards the best practices to incorporate the same,” added Davison.