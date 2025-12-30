NYE 2026 In Dubai: Road Closures In JBR Revealed, To Remain Open For Pedestrians

As New Year's Eve approaches, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced road closure updates for JBR, which will host spectacular fireworks celebrations.

Only taxis will be permitted on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street throughout the festivities. The JBR area will be closed to traffic and open exclusively to pedestrians starting from 4pm.

E-hail vehicles and limousines will not be allowed to access King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street between 11pm and 1am.

Once Bluewaters reaches full capacity, access to the island will be temporarily restricted depending on traffic conditions.

One of Dubai's most popular waterfront destinations, JBR's The Beach offers residents and visitors the perfect spot to watch the dazzling midnight fireworks. Located just steps away from Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lakes Towers, spectators can enjoy stunning views of the colourful skies lighting up the coast.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and crowd management, the RTA has rolled out a comprehensive traffic plan for New Year's Eve. Road closures across the city will begin early in the evening, with the first phase starting at 4pm on December 31. A portion of Sheikh Zayed Road will also be closed as part of the plan.

Dubai Metro and Tram Timings

If you're heading to JBR, the Metro or tram might be your best option to avoid traffic.

To meet increased demand, the RTA has extended Dubai Metro operating hours. The Red and Green lines will run continuously for 43 hours, starting at 5am on Wednesday, December 31, and continuing until 12am on Friday, January 2, 2026 - meaning the Metro will operate all night on New Year's Eve.