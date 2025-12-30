Maverick Business Academy Marks A Decade Of Excellence

Maverick Business Academy London UAE recently hosted the 10th Edition of the Annual Graduation Ceremony in Dubai, celebrating a milestone in academic distinction, leadership, and global entrepreneurship.

The gathering brought together graduates from over 30 countries, underscoring Maverick's commitment to diversity and transnational academic excellence in line with Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI and B Metrics). The graduating cohort spanned Japan, Myanmar, Switzerland, Ghana, the Gulf nations, Latin America, and many more regions worldwide. Scholars, researchers, authors, senior executives, and entrepreneurs convened to celebrate the achievements of graduates across doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs, all of whom earned internationally accredited qualifications.

Recommended For You

As part of its longstanding tradition of recognizing societal impact, Maverick conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Entrepreneurship & Humanities upon Cao Zhenfeng, Chairman, President & CEO of Beifang Group of Companies,China through its esteemed university partner, Rushford Business School, Switzerland. The award was received by his daughter, Bella Cao, who also attended the ceremony as the Royal Guest of Honour.

Prominent personalists who attended the event included Marie Ndjeka Opombo, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the UAE; Dr. Murat Akkaya, Vice-Chancellor Global, Girne American University International Consortium; Dr. Kiryl Rudy, Former Ambassador of Belarus to China & Chief Government Relations Officer, Andersen Lab Europe and Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis Middle East & Canada

Centered around the theme“Serve to Lead,” the graduation emphasized leadership driven by service, purpose, and responsibility. Graduates were encouraged to lead with empathy, integrity, and a commitment to societal progress, recognizing that impactful leadership begins with serving communities and inspiring positive change.

Maverick's mission of bridging academia and industry was highlighted through its global collaborations with institutions such as Rushford Business School, Girne American University,IAU, and the University of Buckingham, alongside its growing presence through 12 Maverick Access Points worldwide, delivering accessible and industry-relevant education.

Under the leadership of Dean, Group CEO and Founder, Fazil Sheikh, Maverick Business Academy has emerged as a global benchmark in lifelong learning and Continuous Professional Development (CPD). In his address, Sheikh reflected on his entrepreneurial journey, which began at the age of 23, and reaffirmed Maverick's commitment to empowering learners with future-ready skills across diverse industries - rooted in innovation, compassion, and service-led leadership.

The evening concluded on a celebratory note with personalized recognitions, inspiring speeches, and moments of shared pride among graduates and their families. As Maverick Business Academy looks ahead to 2026, it continues to strengthen its mission to upskill and uplift learners globally, reinforcing its legacy as“The People's Learning Partner.”