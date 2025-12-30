Dubai To Issue Driving Permits For E-Scooters Through All Digital Platforms

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new service that allows electric scooter riders apply for driving permits through all its digital channels, including the RTA Dubai app and the Dubai Now app.

This move is part of the authority's continuous effort to regulate micro-mobility and improve safety for riders and other road users. The permit system will deter unruly riders and ensure that people use electric scooters and e-bikes on designated paths and cycling tracks that follow safety standards.

Recommended For You

Previously, RTA and Dubai Police have emphasised strict regulation of electric scooters, including mandatory permits, helmet use and restrictions on where these devices can be ridden. Riders under certain ages must meet defined licence standards and are prohibited from operating scooters if they do not comply with permitting requirements. RTA have repeatedly reminded riders about dos and don'ts of using e-scooters in the emirates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Just days ago, Dubai Police detained 90 people for riding electric bikes and e-scooters on sports tracks and pedestrian paths in the Kite Beach area, creating a safety hazard. Authorities confiscated the bikes and took legal action against riders, some of whom were operating at speeds over 120 km/h.

Dubai authorities have recently recorded many accidents and safety incidents involving electric scooters and related micro-mobility devices this year. Police data show that from January to May 2025, 13 people died in jaywalking and scooter-related accidents, prompting enforcement and awareness campaigns.

While e-scooters and e-bikes offer a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation, their growing popularity has led to more traffic violations and fatalities. In response, many residents have called for tighter regulation or outright bans in residential areas. Others argued that a blanket ban is not the solution but a setback for commuters who rely on these modes of transport.

The increasing disregard for traffic rules by some riders has become a problem for communities. As a result, neighbourhoods such as Victory Heights and Jumeirah Beach Residences have banned their use entirely.