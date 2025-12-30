NYE 2026 In UAE: Ajman Announces 4 Spots For Fireworks

UAE is gearing up to celebrate New Year in style, and for residents, the first moments of 2026 will be lit up with fireworks and dazzling drone shows. The country is constantly breaking records with its NYE celebrations, and 2026 looks to be no exception.

As different emirates host New Year celebrations in locations across the city, Ajman has announced spots where residents can usher in the new year as the sky bursts into colour.

Recommended For You

Here are the places where residents can watch fireworks show on New Year's Eve:

1. Ajman Corniche

This waterfront promenade overlooks the Arabian Gulf, and is home to much of Ajman's social events. Perfect for a family picnic or a round of exercise, the corniche will host New Year celebrations in style. The fireworks display will be opposite Ajman Saray Hotel.

2. Al Jarf area

The area will turn into a celebratory venue as residents gather to cheer in the New Year as they look up at the dazzling skies opposite the Ajman Boulevard. Residents will also have the opportunity to watch colourful fireworks in another spot, opposite Festival Land.

3. Al Manama area

Manama, an hour's drive from the city centre, is located in the plains at the foothills of the majestic Hajar Mountains. With its quiet nature and historic fortresses, it serves as the perfect escape from the city bustle. The display will take plave opposite Manama Gate. Apart from fireworksm residents and visitors of Manama area can also enjoy The Manama Spring Festival.

4. Masfout area

Masfout, named 'Best Tourist Village in the World' by the United Nations Tourism Organisation (UNTO), is famous for its picteresque nature. The serene location is a village known for traditional activities. This New Year, 2026's fireworks will shine down on the vast agricultural lands and farms at Swyir Park where Nasamat Masfout Festival is also taking place.

Beside these fireworks show, the emirate's media office called on residents to enjoy other New Year events in Ajman, including the following Ajman Food Festival which takes place at the Heritage District.

As the name suggests, the Heritage District is home to antique items, and houses both Ajman Museum and the Old Saleh Souk.