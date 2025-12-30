UAE President Exchanges New Year Greetings With Pakistan PM During Meeting

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has exchanged greetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of the approaching New Year. The two officials met during the Presdient's current private visit to the Asian country.

They both wished the UAE and Pakistan continued progress and prosperity, and expressed their hopes for security and stability to prevail across the world.

Sheikh Mohamed started his visit to Pakistan on Friday, December 26 and was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Sharif, along with a number of ministers and senior officials. As Sheikh Mohamed's aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.

The meeting also addressed relations of cooperation and joint action between the UAE and Pakistan, particularly in the economic, trade and development fields, as well as other areas that serve their mutual interests and development priorities in both countries.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on them.

For his part, Sharif expressed his thanks and appreciation for the attention the President gives to strengthening UAE–Pakistan relations across various fields. He also highlighted the importance of Sheikh Mohamed's recent official visit to Pakistan, and praised the continued support provided by the UAE to his country, particularly in the development sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.