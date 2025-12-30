UAE Announces End Of Counter-Terrorism Operations In Yemen

The UAE has announced the conclusion of all remaining counter-terrorism units in Yemen, saying that its military presence in the country already ended in 2019.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the decision to end the work of counter-terrorism units in Yemen is voluntary and it will be taken "in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel and in coordination with the relevant partners". It comes "in light of recent developments and their potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counter-terrorism missions".

"The Ministry of Defence affirms that this step comes as part of a comprehensive assessment of the requirements of the current phase, and in line with the UAE's commitments and its role in supporting security and stability in the region."

The Ministry of Defence went on to affirm that the UAE has participated in the Arab Coalition in Yemen since 2015 in support of legitimacy in Yemen and that the UAE Armed Forces concluded their military presence in Yemen in 2019 after completing the specific missions agreed upon within official frameworks. "Any remaining presence was limited to specialised teams engaged in counter-terrorism efforts, in coordination with relevant international partners."

"The sons of the UAE have made great sacrifices in pursuit of these objectives," the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) issued a statement regarding the ongoing situation in Yemen, in response to a Saudi Arabia's statement about the same.

Mofa pointed out that there were "serious factual inaccuracies" in the Saudi statement, and denied claims that it contributed to escalating tensions, or provided weapons to Yemeni factions.

It has also affirmed that UAE completely rejects allegations of fuelling the Yemeni conflict, saying that Saudi's statement about an incident at the Yemeni port of Mukalla was made without consulting member states of the Arab Coalition.

It also confirmed that a shipment that was targeted by the Saudi-led coalition and referred to in the Saudi statement did not include any weapons, and that the vehicles mentioned were not allocated to any Yemeni party, but were shipped for use by UAE forces operating in Yemen. It added that UAE and Saudi Arabia had an agreement that the vehicles would remain at the port until UAE completed its inspections for use.