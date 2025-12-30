Himesh Reshammiya Sets Dubai Ablaze With A Night Of Pure Nostalgia

Coca-Cola Arena transformed into a pulsating celebration of music and nostalgia on December 21, as thousands of fans gathered for an electrifying night dedicated to Himesh Reshammiya and his timeless hits. Fresh off a string of sold-out shows across India, the superstar brought the Capmania wave to Dubai, and the city responded with unfiltered frenzy.

Conceptualised by Saregama Live and co-produced by Pavna Sports & Entertainment, the event was designed as more than a conventional concert. Capmania unfolded as a full-scale fan experience; a high-energy homage to the songs that defined an era, fuelled by viral sing-alongs and collective emotion.

From the moment Himesh Reshammiya stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere crackled with excitement. The opening notes of Aashiq Banaya Aapne sent the arena into overdrive, followed by back-to-back crowd favourites including Aashiqi Mein Teri, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Tera Suroor. Every song became a mass chorus, with fans singing along to every lyric and hook without missing a beat.

The energy peaked during Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein, as the crowd broke into the iconic hook step, while thunderous cheers greeted the legendary Ravi Kumar dialogues. Nostalgia ruled the arena, turning the Coca-Cola Arena into one giant wave of memories and music.

Adding to the excitement was a surprise appearance by Sonia Kapoor, whose on-stage moment with Himesh sparked an emotional response and prolonged cheers from the audience. Female lead singer Pragati Nagpal further elevated the evening, matching the crowd's intensity with powerful vocals that amplified every performance.

Reflecting on the night, Himesh Reshammiya said,“Bringing Capmania to Dubai was truly special. The love, the energy, and hearing the entire arena sing every word with me made this night unforgettable. Moments like these remind me how music connects us across borders.”