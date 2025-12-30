Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Illicit Drug Seized By The Air Cargo Customs


2025-12-30 11:16:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The Air Cargo Customs Department has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.984 kilograms of cannabis (hashish) into the country. The custom inspector on duty suspected a box coming through mail from outside the country, so the box was subjected to meticulous search and inspection using the specialized equipment. Accordingly, the illicit drug was found hidden in a secret way inside an electric oven.

Gulf Times

