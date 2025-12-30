Illicit Drug Seized By The Air Cargo Customs

The Air Cargo Customs Department has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.984 kilograms of cannabis (hashish) into the country. The custom inspector on duty suspected a box coming through mail from outside the country, so the box was subjected to meticulous search and inspection using the specialized equipment. Accordingly, the illicit drug was found hidden in a secret way inside an electric oven.

