South Korea: Police Open Probe Into Ruling Party Lawmaker Over Alleged Bribe-Taking

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Dec 31 (IANS) Police have begun investigating Rep. Kang Sun-woo of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) over allegations of receiving 100 million won (US$69,400) from a Seoul city councilor, officials said Wednesday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's public crime investigation team has been assigned to the case after opposition lawmakers filed a complaint against Kang and the council member on bribery charges, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kang has been accused of receiving the money via an aide during the regional elections in 2022.

The case recently received attention after Kang was found to have discussed the matter with Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the same party, who is currently embroiled in allegations of misconduct.

Recently, allegations emerged that Rep. Kang discussed with Rep. Kim Byung-kee, then secretary of the nomination management committee, an issue in which a local aide received and kept 100 million Korean won from Council member Kim ahead of the eighth nationwide simultaneous local elections in April 2022.

The following day after their conversation, the Democratic Party of Korea's Seoul City Party announced that Council member Kim would be the sole nominee for the Seoul City Council member position in Gangseo District, Seoul.

This led to controversy that despite knowing the candidate had provided money, measures to exclude him from the nomination were not taken.

Separately, police plan to question an activist later in the day who alleged that Rep. Kim met Park Dae-jun, then CEO of Coupang Corp., in September to influence personnel decisions surrounding his former aide who was hired by the company.

The lawmaker resigned from the ruling party's floor leadership Tuesday amid mounting allegations of misconduct, which included receiving preferential treatment and abusing his power.