Qatar Charity Alleviates Severity Of Humanitarian Crisis In Sudan

Qatar Charity supported displaced Sudanese families and provided hundreds of tons of food assistance. It also supplied medicines to combat cholera, incubators for children, kidney dialysis machines, and mobile clinics.

Qatar Charity initiated the establishment of“Qatar Charity Camp” in western Sudan after providing tents and food for the displaced. It provided 1,640 tents, 3,412 food baskets, 3,700 personal hygiene kits, 4,240 blankets, 3,950 ground mats, 6,600 mosquito nets, and 2,080 kitchen kits. The number of beneficiaries reached 27,480 displaced people.

Qatar Charity's medical teams implemented a project to provide health services to those affected by the crisis in Al Jazirah State and in areas in Al Qadarif State.

The project included operating clinics providing medical care, examinations, and free treatment in a number of villages and areas in eastern Al Jazirah State that witnessed forced displacement during the ongoing war. The project had a significant impact on the residents of these areas who lost much of their medical equipment and belongings.

The project also included providing free medical examinations, tests, and treatment in the Al Tariya area and a camp for displaced people in Al Qallabat Al Gharbiya locality in Al Qadarif State, to provide healthcare to those affected by the crisis.

The clinics project benefited 5,060 patients in villages desperately in need of medical services, particularly during the autumn season when dengue fever, malaria, and diarrhoea were prevalent. The project improved access to healthcare, provided care for chronic diseases, and raised health awareness among approximately 1,760 beneficiaries in the region.

Qatar Charity assisted approximately 10,000 kidney failure patients in River Nile State who had been enduring long waiting lists for dialysis sessions. This was achieved by providing 14 dialysis machines to Al-Damer Hospital and a hospital in the Al-Bawqa area. This project also included the distribution of 14 dialysis chairs and a water purification unit, benefiting approximately 10,000 people. Qatar Charity also provided relief aid, including food and shelter, to 1,740 families displaced by the war in eastern Gezira State.

Qatar Charity's field teams distributed food baskets in Port Sudan, including to the "Qadreen" Centre and the "Aman for Survivors" Centre. Food aid also reached the "Dhat Al-Nitaqain" shelter, as well as displaced persons and vulnerable families in the states of Red Sea, Gedaref, Kassala, Gezira, and River Nile.

The project included the distribution of essential living supplies, meals, and food items to 106,895 displaced families in three states, helping them to return voluntarily.

In partnership with the International Organisation for Migration, Qatar Charity implemented a project to support internally displaced persons and returnees in the Red Sea and Gezira states, benefiting approximately 12,330 families.

Newborns in Sudan were also a focus of Qatar Charity's projects in 2025. A specialised project provided eight incubators and phototherapy devices, which were distributed to major hospitals in Port Sudan and Wad Madani.