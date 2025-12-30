Katara Guarantees Two Unique Arts Exhibitions

The exhibition“The Legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022” was recently inaugurated at the Cultural Village Katara.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by Prof Dr Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara, is organized in cooperation between Katara and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Khalid al-Sayyid, Senior Consultant and Director of Post–World Cup Legacy. The opening also coincided with the inauguration of the exhibition“Cultural and Artistic Transformations: Beyond the Oil Drop”, organized in collaboration with the Qatar Society of Engineers, attended by Amina al-Naama, Director of the Qatar Society of Engineers, alongside a number of individuals interested in cultural and artistic affairs.

The exhibition“The Legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022” offers comprehensive documentation of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup experience, as a pivotal milestone in the history of the State of Qatar and the region. Through visual and interactive content, the exhibition highlights various aspects of organizing the tournament, including scale models of the World Cup stadiums and dedicated sections documenting the social initiatives launched during the preparation and hosting phases. It also features screens displaying interviews and scenes from the tournament, reflecting the human, organizational, and cultural dimensions that accompanied the event, and emphasizing that the World Cup was not merely a sporting competition, but a fully integrated civilizational experience. The exhibition will run until December 30, 2026, aiming to attract visitors and tourists and introduce them to the World Cup story from hosting to championship victory.

Meanwhile, the exhibition“Cultural and Artistic Transformations: Beyond the Oil Drop,” held in Building 46, presents a profound artistic and human reading of the transformation journey experienced by society since the discovery of oil and the emergence of modernity. The exhibition features the participation of 21 artists, presenting 36 artworks, 35 photographs and postage stamps, in addition to creative works executed on oil barrels, symbolizing the strong connection between art and the resource that marked a major turning point in the region's history. The exhibition also includes archival items documenting that historical period, including scenes related to the early stages of oil discovery and extraction, and the accompanying social and economic transformations. An interactive program accompanies the exhibition, targeting children through art workshops that involve painting on engineers' helmets (safety helmets), aiming to simplify engineering concepts while linking them to artistic creativity and awareness of industrial history. The exhibition will also continue until December 30, 2026, offering a comprehensive cultural and educational experience.