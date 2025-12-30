Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Analysis 30/12:Gold Markets Feeling Pressure On Monday

Gold Analysis 30/12:Gold Markets Feeling Pressure On Monday


2025-12-30 11:10:57
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
  • Gold dropped rather quickly during the trading session on Monday, as it looks like the chaos in the silver market is starting to influence what is going on over here as well.
Gold

The $4400 level is an area that I think a lot of people will be watching very closely, as it was previous resistance, and of course, it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. So, I think you have a scenario where we might get a little bit of a buying opportunity. That being said, as I look at the gold charts currently, they look very negative, and therefore, I think it gives us a little bit of a pause to wait for some type of opportunity to get long again.

A drop from here, even if it is below the $4300 level, I think, is going to be an opportunity to get long, and I will be looking for a bounce that I can take advantage of on the right-hand side of the V pattern. I have no interest in shorting gold, and I do think that central banks around the world will continue to accumulate it.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewCentral Bank Policy

Of course, the loose monetary policy that is almost certainly coming will continue to drive gold to the upside. The central banks around the world continue to hoard it, and of course, there are plenty of geopolitical issues. If we are, in fact, going to see a little bit of economic pain out there, it does make a certain amount of sense that gold is hoarded.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

This is especially true considering the massive amounts of debt that we currently have, and therefore, I am very bullish on gold, but this pullback has been long overdue. It does make sense that maybe we get a bit of a pullback heading into the New Year holiday because, quite frankly, the volume will not be there for most participants to really push this market to the upside.

Ready to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.

MENAFN30122025000131011023ID1110541275



Daily Forex

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search