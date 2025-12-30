EUR/USD Forecast 30/12: Euro Continues To See Barrier Agains
- For me, the 1.1875 level tells me everything. If we break above there, then the Euro continues towards 1.20 and beyond.
Other currencies are doing fairly well against the US dollar and the Euro; I think it will be a slow mover regardless because, quite frankly, Europe isn't exactly setting the world on fire in terms of economic growth at the moment. There's a huge consensus that the Federal Reserve is going to cut rates next year, and that does put pressure on the dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBut the overall economic data continues to be rather sticky in the United States, and it turns out that it's not the end of the country. The economy isn't collapsing, and quite frankly, the job market is still pretty healthy, and as long as that's the case, there will be a significant amount of pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep rates at least a little bit higher. While job additions are not strong, job openings still are. With that being the case, as things stand right now, I assume we are still very much in a trend, and I will be watching that area between 1.18 and 1.1875 to see if it gives way to the buyers. If it doesn't, then we probably pull back.
