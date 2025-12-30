USD/CHF Forecast 30/12:US Dollar Sits On A Massive Floor
- The 0.79 level is an area that we've been watching for a while here, and it's acted like a basement, for the market.
If we can break out above the 0.7950 level, I think it might be worth a short-term long position, which would just be a repeat of everything that we've seen since July. Ultimately, a lot of this will come to risk appetite being reasonable, as the Swiss Franc is considered to be a safer currency than the US dollar. I don't really understand that as a major driver, mainly due to the fact that both are considered safe haven assets, but it's further out on the risk spectrum, so it does tend to hold true.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, I am bullish but mildly so. I think we have some work to do in the US dollar before it starts to strengthen longer term, but this has been a fairly predictable range, and that's why I'm pointing it out to you.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
