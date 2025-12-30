Swiss Economic Sentiment Continues To Improve According To KOF Barometer
Specifically, the economic barometer compiled by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at the Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich climbed by 1.7 points to 103.4 points, as reported by the KOF on Tuesday. Sentiment had already improved in each of the previous three months.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The estimates for the December figure, which were compiled by the news agency AWP, were lower across the board at 100.5 to 102.8 points.
According to the KOF Institute, the bundle of indicators included in the economic barometer reflected the positive developments at the end of the year. The indicators for the manufacturing sector had risen particularly sharply.
Within the manufacturing sector, the majority of indicators for the various aspects of business activity pointed upwards.More More Agribusiness What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2026
This content was published on Dec 30, 2025 in 2026, the Swiss economy will face downward pressure from weaker domestic demand and ongoing uncertainty related to US import tariffs.Read more: What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for
