Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Economic Sentiment Continues To Improve According To KOF Barometer

Swiss Economic Sentiment Continues To Improve According To KOF Barometer


2025-12-30 11:09:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Expectations for the Swiss economy improved again in December. Following the slight increase in the previous month, the KOF Economic Barometer is rising again somewhat more strongly and has now risen for the fourth month in a row. This content was published on December 30, 2025 - 11:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Stimmung in Wirtschaft hellt sich laut KOF-Barometer weiter auf Original Read more: Stimmung in Wirtschaft hellt sich laut KOF-Barometer weite

Specifically, the economic barometer compiled by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at the Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich climbed by 1.7 points to 103.4 points, as reported by the KOF on Tuesday. Sentiment had already improved in each of the previous three months.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The estimates for the December figure, which were compiled by the news agency AWP, were lower across the board at 100.5 to 102.8 points.

According to the KOF Institute, the bundle of indicators included in the economic barometer reflected the positive developments at the end of the year. The indicators for the manufacturing sector had risen particularly sharply.

Within the manufacturing sector, the majority of indicators for the various aspects of business activity pointed upwards.

More More Agribusiness What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for 2026

This content was published on Dec 30, 2025 in 2026, the Swiss economy will face downward pressure from weaker domestic demand and ongoing uncertainty related to US import tariffs.

Read more: What lies ahead for Switzerland: an economic outlook for

MENAFN30122025000210011054ID1110541203



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search