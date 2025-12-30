Swiss Economic Sentiment Continues To Improve According To KOF Barometer

Specifically, the economic barometer compiled by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at the Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich climbed by 1.7 points to 103.4 points, as reported by the KOF on Tuesday. Sentiment had already improved in each of the previous three months.

The estimates for the December figure, which were compiled by the news agency AWP, were lower across the board at 100.5 to 102.8 points.

According to the KOF Institute, the bundle of indicators included in the economic barometer reflected the positive developments at the end of the year. The indicators for the manufacturing sector had risen particularly sharply.

Within the manufacturing sector, the majority of indicators for the various aspects of business activity pointed upwards.

in 2026, the Swiss economy will face downward pressure from weaker domestic demand and ongoing uncertainty related to US import tariffs.