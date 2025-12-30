Swiss Universities Hail Success Of Lab Rat Adoption Programme

“For us, the results are positive. Researchers are happy to be able to give these animals up for adoption rather than having to euthanise them,” Alexandre Widmer, head of the EPFL's“rehoming” project, told Keystone-ATS news agency.“We manage to give away all the eligible rats. Although it's still a small number, it's positive,” he added.

In 2024, 644 laboratory rats were used by EPFL. Of these, 45 were adopted, while 599 took part in experiments. The latter will all eventually be euthanised.“You have to understand that euthanising the animal to remove tissue is an integral part of the experiment,” explains Alexandre Widmer.

Rats that have taken part in scientific experiments cannot be given up for adoption. The cantonal authorities require that only non-genetically modified rats that have not undergone any experiments can be placed in a home.

