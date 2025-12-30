Panama's Missing H-Beam Case Is Back In The News -
According to the Attorney General's Office, 378 beams have been recovered to date, in addition to compensation to the State. The beams, valued at over $3 million, were intended for repairs to the Bridge of the Americas. They were stored in a Ministry of Public Works (MOP) warehouse in Farfán, in the Arraiján district. A few days ago, the Minister of Public Works, José Luis Andrade, said that a third of the beams and several fragments had been recovered. He indicated that some of the recovered beams would be used for road infrastructure projects.
