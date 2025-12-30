Forum To Attract Tourists To All The Wonderful Things That Colón Has To Offer

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Starting January 15, the International Tourism Forum entitled“Colón as a Caribbean Destination” will take place, as reported by Dominico Medina, President of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, Colón Chapter (Apede). According to Medina, this initiative seeks to highlight all the benefits that this province has to offer to national and international tourism, and it will take place at the Visitor Center. “This forum aims to showcase the best that Colón has to offer, which is tourism. Colón starts by attracting visitors with its gastronomy, and then we go to the beaches, which are paradise-like places.”

“In Colón we have little-explored sites as well as beaches with crystal clear waters, white sand that are not affected by the tide and have the possibility of enjoying them at all times,” said the president of Apede on the Atlantic Coast. Medina believes that the tourism sector should be promoted on the fact that Panama is the only country where in the morning you can be on a beach on the Pacific and in the afternoon you can be on the Atlantic, all in an hour or an hour and a half. According to Medina, in his province“there is room for cultural and ecological tourism.

I think we should focus on the good things about Colón, although there is one not-so-good thing, which is crime, which should concern the Government and the Police because they have to stop it,” he said. He stated that Apede, as an association, focuses on highlighting the positive aspects of the province and emphasized the fact that during the Colón 2000 cruise season, people will be speaking to the residents of Colón about what they can offer tourists. “We want to become a tourist destination and for the people of Colón to understand that tourism offers a way of life, a source of income. Tourism is something within our reach, something anyone can do,” he said on Nex Noticias.

“Here you can offer something. There are people who always have something to offer and who would like to visit the province of Colón, and we must take advantage of what the province has, its fabulous idiosyncrasies, a unique hospitality that always makes us stand out, that makes us fall in love with who we are, and that is what the tourism forum seeks for this January 15th,” he emphasized. Medina insists that“the other side of Colón must be shown, and the name of the forum is clear: Colón, a Caribbean destination. We can compete with other Caribbean islands. And I believe we can, and they have a lot of potential,” he concluded.