The President Of El Salvador Nayib Bukele Admits He Dreams Of Remaining In The Presidency For Another Decade -
The issue of reelection has been a constant in his discourse. In August 2025, he publicly defended immediate reelection following the constitutional reform approved by Congress, stating that“90% of developed countries allow the indefinite reelection of their head of government” and that when a country like El Salvador seeks the same, it is described as the“end of democracy.” His recent words reignite the debate about the limits of re-election and the political direction the country will take in the coming years.
