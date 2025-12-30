Edison Issues Report On Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF)
Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF)
Vietnam's healthy economic progress continues despite the recent global tariff turmoil, with 7.9% GDP growth in the first nine months of 2025 (9M25). This has been accompanied by a strong rally in local equities since May 2025, driven largely by a narrow set of stocks. As VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) does not hold these names except for one (due to demanding valuations), and it reported a slight $6.8m write-down in its private portfolio in FY25 (ended June 2025), its NAV total return (TR) performance of 2.7% in sterling terms for the 12 months to end-November 2025 was below that of the broader market. That said, its 10-year NAV and share price TR of 12.8% and 13.9%, respectively, are broadly in line with that of the VN Index (13.5%).
