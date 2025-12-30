Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

ADS-TEC Energy ends the year with new battery energy storage wins in Germany and Austria

30.12.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

New BESS projects secured with energy utility providers in Germany and Austria

Contracts signed in December total 20 MW / 40 MWh Growth demonstrates increasing demand for energy storage solutions integrated with the grid Installation of the BESS5000 at AAE Naturstrom in Kötschach-Mauthen, Austria, early December 2025 Nürtingen, December 30, 2025 – ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) ends 2025 with a number of new wins for large-scale battery storage projects in Germany and Austria, reflecting growing demand for its battery energy storage solutions. The contracts secured in December alone represent a total capacity of 20 MW and 40 MWh and are all now in the detailed planning phase. “Towards the end of the year, our battery energy storage business gained significant traction. These newly signed projects reflect the trust that energy utilities are placing in us. These businesses increasingly value companies with long-standing experience, proven references and strong technical execution capabilities, and, across the entire value chain, this is where we are well positioned,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. The new contracts build on a growing customer reference base in the battery energy storage market from large-scale systems operating successfully since 2016 to the recently announced project for Stadtwerke Ludwigsburg-Kornwestheim (SWLB) in Germany. SWLB selected a BESS5000 system with a capacity of five megawatt-hours (MWh) for integration with its biomass power plant to enhance grid stability while enabling participation in energy and ancillary service markets. In early December, ADS-TEC Energy realized its first large-scale battery storage project in Austria at AAE Naturstrom. A BESS5000 system with a capacity of 5 MWh has been installed and commissioned on schedule. Its integration with a photovoltaic (PV) system demonstrates how locally generated solar power can be stored, flexibly marketed, and fed into the grid as required. Another flagship ADS-TEC Energy large-scale battery storage project is a unique project in Germany that features a 1 GW grid connection and 2 GWh of storage capacity with a potential expansion to 4 GWh.“We are very satisfied with this project's progress in 2025. The grid operator has obtained commitment for the grid connection and further planning and permissions are progressing at full speed. In 2026, we aim to reach 'ready-to-build' status,” added CEO Thomas Speidel. Battery storage as a key enabler for grid integration and operational efficiency Large-scale battery storage systems are critical for energy systems with high volumes of renewable power to store surplus electricity from wind and solar power, smooth peak loads and stabilize the grid. At the same time, they provide operators with attractive revenue opportunities including energy trading and the provision of ancillary and system services. ADS-TEC Energy's storage solutions combine high-performance battery technology with intelligent energy management systems that support multiple use cases at the same time and optimize performance for different markets. For energy utilities, battery storage is key to enhance energy management, grid operation, and the marketing of renewable energy. About ADS-TEC Energy With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design. Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the“Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide. For more information, visit: Media Contact: For ADS-TEC Energy: Katharina Decken Marketing & Communications ... For ADS-TEC Energy United States: Breakaway Communications for ADS-TEC Energy ... Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

