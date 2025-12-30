Dot Releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 To Align India With Global Spectrum Standards

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has released the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025), a key policy document governing the management and allocation of radio-frequency spectrum in India.

The revised plan will come into effect from 30 December 2025 and is intended to align India's spectrum framework with evolving global standards and international best practices.

NFAP-2025 provides for the allocation of radio-frequency spectrum across a wide range, from 8.3 kHz to 3000 GHz, covering various radio-communication services.

It serves as an essential reference for spectrum administrators, telecom service providers, equipment manufacturers and other stakeholders, while addressing the increasing demand arising from next-generation communication technologies.

The revised plan introduces several forward-looking changes to support emerging and future technologies. It identifies the 6425–7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), thereby enhancing the availability of mid-band spectrum for 5G, 5G Advanced and future 6G networks.

It also allocates the Ka, Q and V frequency bands for satellite-based services, which are critical for high-throughput geostationary satellites and large non-geostationary satellite constellations supporting broadband connectivity.

In addition, NFAP-2025 enhances spectrum provisions for In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC), enabling improved broadband services for aviation and maritime users.

The plan also supports emerging use cases such as Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, Low Earth Orbit and Medium Earth Orbit satellite systems, and expanded broadband solutions.

Collectively, these measures are aimed at ensuring that India's spectrum management framework remains responsive, high-capacity and harmonised with global developments, while supporting the growth of the country's digital and telecommunications ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)