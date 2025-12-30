MSME Ministry's Year End Review 2025 Highlights Expansion In Credit, Skilling & Digital Governance

MENAFN - KNN India)The year 2025 marked a phase of sustained policy expansion and programme consolidation for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), reinforcing the sector's role in employment generation, rural industrialisation and balanced economic growth.

Through reforms in classification, credit delivery, digital governance and international cooperation, the Ministry sought to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of MSMEs across the country.

Formalisation and Regulatory Reforms

The formalisation drive continued to gain momentum, with more than 7.3 crore enterprises registered on the Udyam Registration Portal and the Udyam Assist Platform by December 2025, as per MSME Ministry's year-end report card released on Tuesday.

These platforms enabled paperless and cost-free registration, extending scheme benefits and priority sector lending to a large number of informal enterprises. Revised MSME classification thresholds, effective from April 2025, significantly enhanced investment and turnover limits, allowing enterprises to scale operations, improve access to finance and integrate more effectively with larger industrial ecosystems.

Access to Credit and Financial Support

Credit facilitation remained a core focus area. Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, large numbers of micro-enterprises received margin money support, contributing to employment creation across the country, with multilingual application facilities improving inclusivity.

The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises completed 25 years in 2025, crossed one crore guarantees since inception, and saw the enhancement of guarantee coverage to Rs 10 crore along with rationalisation of fees.

Equity support through the Self-Reliant India Fund further enabled growth-oriented MSMEs to access patient capital through empanelled daughter funds.

Infrastructure Development and Capacity Building

The PM Vishwakarma scheme reached a major milestone by achieving its target of 30 lakh beneficiary registrations within two years of launch, delivering skill training, credit support, toolkits, digital enablement and marketing exposure to artisans and craftspeople.

The Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme progressed nationwide, supporting institutional strengthening and market, finance and technology access. Cluster-based development continued under the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme, alongside targeted infrastructure support for the North Eastern Region and Sikkim.

Technology Adoption and Innovation

Technology upgradation and innovation were advanced through the MSME Champions framework, covering sustainability, lean manufacturing and innovation. The MSME Hackathon 5.0, launched on MSME Day 2025, attracted widespread participation and encouraged adoption of smart and sustainable technologies.

Technology Centres and extension facilities across the country supported MSMEs in advanced manufacturing, skilling and advisory services, while new centres were added under national technology programmes.

Skilling, Entrepreneurship and Digital Governance

Large-scale skilling and entrepreneurship development programmes were implemented through initiatives such as the Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme and Assistance to Training Institutions.

Digital governance was strengthened through the Performance Smartboard dashboard and integration of MSME assets with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, enabling geo-enabled planning, improved convergence and evidence-based policymaking.

Grievance Redressal and IT Initiatives

The CHAMPIONS portal continued to serve as a key platform for MSME grievance redressal, maintaining a high resolution rate. New initiatives were undertaken to enhance cyber security awareness and digital trust, including structured outreach and training programmes.

The launch of an Online Dispute Resolution portal further strengthened mechanisms to address delayed payments and commercial disputes involving MSMEs.

Khadi, Village Industries and Coir Sector

The Khadi and Village Industries sector recorded strong growth in sales and production during 2025, supported by wage revisions for artisans, nationwide promotional campaigns and international branding initiatives.

The coir sector also showed robust performance, with rising exports, expanded skill training, technology development and enhanced global market participation through domestic and international exhibitions.

International Cooperation and Outreach

The Ministry signed multiple bilateral memoranda of understanding with partner countries during the year to promote MSME cooperation, technology transfer and market access.

Joint working group meetings and international engagements with countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Slovakia and Mauritius strengthened institutional collaboration and industrial linkages.

Overall, the Year End Review 2025 reflects a comprehensive approach by the Ministry of MSME to deepen formalisation, expand credit access, promote technology adoption, strengthen market linkages and enhance global engagement, while supporting inclusive and sustainable growth of the MSME sector.

