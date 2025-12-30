Qatar Turns Scale Into Substance In Landmark Year

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar capped 2025 as one of the world's most influential sporting hubs, pairing elite on-field success with a packed calendar of global events that reinforced Doha's standing at the heart of international sport.

Backed by long-term investment, world-class infrastructure and organisational expertise sharpened since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Doha hosted 84 sporting events during the year - including 15 world championships, 14 Asian tournaments and six Gulf competitions - alongside major regional and domestic fixtures. Officials described 2025 as among the most successful years in the country's sporting history.

Football remained central to Qatar's sporting narrative. The national team secured direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico - after finishing top of its Asian play-off group.

The achievement marked Qatar's second consecutive World Cup appearance, following its debut as host nation in 2022, and ended decades of unsuccessful qualification campaigns. The result was widely viewed as a breakthrough, reflecting sustained development at both youth and senior levels.

On the hosting front, Qatar staged the Arab Cup Qatar 2025, the region's flagship football tournament, which drew a record 1.25mn spectators. The final alone attracted more than 84,000 fans, the highest attendance in the competition's history. Held under FIFA's umbrella, the tournament was praised for its organisation, atmosphere and technical standards, with Morocco lifting the trophy after a dramatic final.

Qatar's position within global football governance was further reinforced by a series of high-profile FIFA events in Doha. The capital hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, the first edition to feature 48 teams and more than 100 matches, all played within a single host city.

Doha also staged the Intercontinental Cup for clubs, won by Paris Saint‐Germain, as well as the FIFA The Best Awards, attended by leading figures from world football. Together, these events underscored Doha's role as a preferred venue for major international tournaments and ceremonies.

Beyond football, Qatar's sporting footprint spanned a wide range of disciplines. The Qatar ExxonMobil Open was voted the world's best ATP 500 tournament by professional players, reflecting high standards of organisation and athlete experience. Doha also hosted top-tier events in women's tennis, squash, padel and table tennis.

In volleyball, Qatar secured hosting rights for the 2029 FIVB World Championship and the 2026 U-17 World Championship, strengthening its reputation in the sport. The country also staged elite competitions in golf, gymnastics, basketball, equestrian sports and chess, including the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, which drew record participation.

Qatari athletes delivered strong results on the international stage. In motorsport, Nasser al Attiyah claimed a record 20th Middle East Rally Championship title, reinforcing his status as one of the region's most successful drivers. Qatar also hosted Formula 1, MotoGP and major off-road racing events at Lusail, cementing its place on the global motorsport calendar.

In athletics, Qatari competitors won medals at Asian and world championships, while youth teams topped regional tournaments. Weightlifting, shooting and water sports also produced podium finishes, reflecting the breadth of the country's sporting development. Qatar's beach volleyball teams continued to excel, winning multiple international titles and rising to second place in the world rankings, while participation at the Islamic Solidarity Games yielded a strong medal haul across several disciplines.

Qatar's impact extended beyond hosting and competition. Several Qatari sports officials were elected to senior roles within Asian and international federations, highlighting the country's growing influence in sports administration and governance.

Officials said these appointments reflect confidence in Qatar's expertise and its commitment to developing sport both regionally and globally, while providing a platform to shape policy, set international standards and promote initiatives supporting youth development, gender equality and grassroots participation.

