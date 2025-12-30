403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Secretary Rubio's Call With UAE Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation in Yemen and broader issues affecting Middle Eastern security and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment